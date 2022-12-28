Canon to conduct 1st pay-scale hike in 20 yrs

Reuters file photo

People are silhouetted against a display of the Canon brand logo at the CP+ camera and photo trade fair in Yokohama on Feb. 25, 2016.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Canon Inc. said Monday that it will raise its monthly pay scale by ¥7,000 in January for all of its some 25,000 employees, its first pay-scale hike in 20 years.

The electronics company has not increased its pay scale since 2004, adopting a salary system in 2005 that sets wages based on the jobs of employees.

But the company opted to raise the pay scale this time to support the livelihood of its employees amid soaring prices, which are likely to continue for the time being.