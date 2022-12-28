- COMPANIES
8 Japan automakers’ global output down
7:20 JST, December 28, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Combined global vehicle production by eight major Japanese automakers in November fell 4.3% from a year before to 2.1 million units as output in China slipped due to semiconductor shortages, data from the companies showed Monday.
The eight makers’ combined global vehicle sales fell 3.6% to 1.89 million units. The impact of COVID-19 restrictions on dealership operations in China is beginning to emerge, Toyota Motor Corp. officials said.
Of the eight automakers, Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. each posted lower global output.
