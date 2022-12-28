8 Japan automakers’ global output down

Reuters file photo

An employee wearing a protective face mask and face guard works on the automobile assembly line as the maker ramps up car production with new security and health measures as a step to resume full operations, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, at Kawasaki factory of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., owned by Germany-based Daimler AG, in Kawasaki on May 18, 2020.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Combined global vehicle production by eight major Japanese automakers in November fell 4.3% from a year before to 2.1 million units as output in China slipped due to semiconductor shortages, data from the companies showed Monday.

The eight makers’ combined global vehicle sales fell 3.6% to 1.89 million units. The impact of COVID-19 restrictions on dealership operations in China is beginning to emerge, Toyota Motor Corp. officials said.

Of the eight automakers, Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. each posted lower global output.