Ohtani to pitch products for cosmetics giant Kose

Courtesy of Kose Corp.

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani, who will soon sign an advertisement contract with Kose Corp.

Major league star Shohei Ohtani will be pitching cosmetic products under the terms of a global advertising contract he will soon sign with cosmetics giant Kose Corp., the company has announced.

Kose said that Ohtani, who has achieved world stardom as a two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels, fits the image that the company is looking for as a personality who transcends borders, genders and generations.

The company plans to start using the 28-year-old Ohtani in advertisements from January next year. In addition to being the general face of the company, he will be featured in brand ads for its sunscreens and lotions.

As more people become concerned with beauty care, demand for skin care products and other cosmetics is growing among men and women alike.

Kose derives about 40% of its revenue from overseas sales, and the company is relying on Ohtani’s name-brand value around the world.