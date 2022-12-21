- COMPANIES
Amazon Japan starts delivery initiative with local firms
10:30 JST, December 21, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Amazon Japan G.K. said Monday that it has launched a new initiative to offer delivery jobs to local businesses such as “izakaya” Japanese-style pub operators and newspaper delivery service operators.
The initiative is aimed at meeting growing delivery demand and also allows local business operators to earn extra income by using their free time.
The initiative is available in nine prefectures — Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Fukuoka. It may be expanded into other prefectures in the country.
