- COMPANIES
Sony to build sensor plant in Kumamoto
13:27 JST, December 17, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Sony Group Corp. plans to build a new semiconductor plant in Kumamoto Prefecture, it was learned Friday.
The electronics giant is hoping to beef up its supply system for image sensors, eyeing a rise in demand for use in high-tech smartphones as well as in automotive equipment reflecting the spread of autonomous driving technologies, sources familiar with the matter said. The company is expected to invest hundreds of billions of yen in the new plant, the sources said.
