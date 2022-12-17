- COMPANIES
Data network problem of NTT docomo almost resolved in western Japan
11:31 JST, December 17, 2022
NTT docomo Inc. announced Saturday that connections to their data network suffered disruption due to a network failure. The failure was caused by a malfunction of communication equipment. Switching to different equipment almost fully resolved the problem
The outage, which did not affect voice calls, began around 7:50 a.m. The company said phones may be reconnected if they are restarted, or if airplane mode is turned on and off.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan farmers shift from rice to feed crops as price of imported grain surges
-
Nuclear policy draft indicates shift in Japan’s energy policy
-
Lawson to start collecting used clothing
-
Japan set for another round of food, beverage price hikes
-
Department stores in Japan increasingly do away with uniforms
JN ACCESS RANKING