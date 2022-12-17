  • COMPANIES

Data network problem of NTT docomo almost resolved in western Japan

11:31 JST, December 17, 2022

NTT docomo Inc. announced Saturday that connections to their data network suffered disruption due to a network failure. The failure was caused by a malfunction of communication equipment. Switching to different equipment almost fully resolved the problem

The outage, which did not affect voice calls, began around 7:50 a.m. The company said phones may be reconnected if they are restarted, or if airplane mode is turned on and off.

