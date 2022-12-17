Data network problem of NTT docomo almost resolved in western Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun filen photo

NTT docomo shop

NTT docomo Inc. announced Saturday that connections to their data network suffered disruption due to a network failure. The failure was caused by a malfunction of communication equipment. Switching to different equipment almost fully resolved the problem

The outage, which did not affect voice calls, began around 7:50 a.m. The company said phones may be reconnected if they are restarted, or if airplane mode is turned on and off.