Small makers’ unions to raise pay hike demand

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — An umbrella body of labor unions at small and midsize manufacturing firms said Monday that it will seek a pay-scale increase of ¥9,000 per month in next year’s “shunto” spring wage talks, matching a record high marked in 2015.

The Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery, and Manufacturing Workers (JAM) raised the demand from ¥6,000 per month sought every year since 2016, citing the need to lessen the impact on daily lives from soaring prices.

JAM will request a pay-scale hike for the 10th straight year. Its central committee will meet in January to formalize the demand.