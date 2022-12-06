- COMPANIES
Small makers’ unions to raise pay hike demand
11:05 JST, December 6, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — An umbrella body of labor unions at small and midsize manufacturing firms said Monday that it will seek a pay-scale increase of ¥9,000 per month in next year’s “shunto” spring wage talks, matching a record high marked in 2015.
The Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery, and Manufacturing Workers (JAM) raised the demand from ¥6,000 per month sought every year since 2016, citing the need to lessen the impact on daily lives from soaring prices.
JAM will request a pay-scale hike for the 10th straight year. Its central committee will meet in January to formalize the demand.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Restaurants eye robot help to ease labor shortage
-
Japan firms form new company for domestic production of next-generation semiconductors
-
Japan farmers shift from rice to feed crops as price of imported grain surges
-
Japan’s MUFG Bank enters 3D map data business
-
Nuclear policy draft indicates shift in Japan’s energy policy
JN ACCESS RANKING