Mos fast-food operator launches premium burger outlet

Mos Food Services Inc. unveils its new burger outlet in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday, the day before the launch.

15:00 JST, November 29, 2022

Mos Food Services Inc. opened a new outlet near Hiroo Station in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Tuesday that specializes in premium cheeseburgers and offers a smaller menu than the company’s mainstay Mos Burger chain.

The Japanese fast-food giant aims to open 100 Mosh Grab’nGo outlets by the end of 2027.

The new store accepts only cashless payments and serves three kinds of burger: Nishu no Cheese (two kinds of cheese) priced at ¥600; Fuwatoro Cheese (fluffy, melting cheese) at ¥800; and Quattro Cheese at ¥900.

Honey is among the ingredients used to make the burger buns, giving them a delightful aroma and texture. Standard burgers are served with two patties and a “junior” size is offered with just one patty.

The new outlet also serves smoothies containing tomato, komatsuna mustard spinach and kale, among other ingredients.

The outlet has a self-checkout counter and orders can be placed via smartphone.

