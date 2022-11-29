Mos fast-food operator launches premium burger outlet

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mos Food Services Inc. unveils its new burger outlet in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday, the day before the launch.

Mos Food Services Inc. opened a new outlet near Hiroo Station in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Tuesday that specializes in premium cheeseburgers and offers a smaller menu than the company’s mainstay Mos Burger chain.

The Japanese fast-food giant aims to open 100 Mosh Grab’nGo outlets by the end of 2027.

The new store accepts only cashless payments and serves three kinds of burger: Nishu no Cheese (two kinds of cheese) priced at ¥600; Fuwatoro Cheese (fluffy, melting cheese) at ¥800; and Quattro Cheese at ¥900.

Honey is among the ingredients used to make the burger buns, giving them a delightful aroma and texture. Standard burgers are served with two patties and a “junior” size is offered with just one patty.

The new outlet also serves smoothies containing tomato, komatsuna mustard spinach and kale, among other ingredients.

The outlet has a self-checkout counter and orders can be placed via smartphone.