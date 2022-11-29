- COMPANIES
Mos fast-food operator launches premium burger outlet
15:00 JST, November 29, 2022
Mos Food Services Inc. opened a new outlet near Hiroo Station in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Tuesday that specializes in premium cheeseburgers and offers a smaller menu than the company’s mainstay Mos Burger chain.
The Japanese fast-food giant aims to open 100 Mosh Grab’nGo outlets by the end of 2027.
The new store accepts only cashless payments and serves three kinds of burger: Nishu no Cheese (two kinds of cheese) priced at ¥600; Fuwatoro Cheese (fluffy, melting cheese) at ¥800; and Quattro Cheese at ¥900.
Honey is among the ingredients used to make the burger buns, giving them a delightful aroma and texture. Standard burgers are served with two patties and a “junior” size is offered with just one patty.
The new outlet also serves smoothies containing tomato, komatsuna mustard spinach and kale, among other ingredients.
The outlet has a self-checkout counter and orders can be placed via smartphone.
