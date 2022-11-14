Ichiro to respond to student letters through Uniqlo project

Courtesy of Uniqlo

Ichiro Suzuki is seen next to Uniqlo’s Ichiro Post, which will accept letters from elementary and junior high school children across Japan.

Former Seattle Mariners superstar Ichiro Suzuki will personally respond to a selection of letters from elementary and junior high school students across the nation sent through Ichiro Post, under a project set up by clothing store Uniqlo. The retailer’s operating company Fast Retailing Co. announced the scheme Monday as part of the company’s efforts to nurture the next generation.

The post boxes can be found at most Uniqlo shops across the country. The company is calling on students to write a letter to Ichiro describing things they like, or challenges they intend to face. Letters can also be submitted through an official website.

Responses from Ichiro will appear on the website, and some students will get a chance to meet Ichiro.

“I want to support the desires of each and every child,” Ichiro said in a message released by the company.