Japan beer sales down 32% in Oct. after price hikes
12:51 JST, November 14, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Sales of beer and quasi-beer in Japan in October fell 32% from a year before after surging in September ahead of price hikes on Oct. 1, estimates from Kirin Brewery Co. and others showed.
October marked the first decrease in beer and quasi-beer sales in three months. Sales decreased about 30% both for household consumption and for restaurants and bars. By maker, sales volume was down 35 % at Sapporo Breweries Ltd., 33% at Kirin and 21% at Suntory Spirits Ltd. In value, sales by Asahi Breweries Ltd. declined 29%. Suntory saw beer sales rise year-on-year, thanks to a 140% increase in sales for its Perfect Suntory Beer product.
The company renewed the product while keeping the price unchanged for the canned version.
