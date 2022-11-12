- COMPANIES
Tesla’s largest Japanese sales outlet opens in Chiba, near Tokyo
13:56 JST, November 12, 2022
The Japanese arm of Tesla, a major U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer, opened a new sales outlet, Tesla Center Chiba Inage, on Saturday.
The outlet in Inage Ward, Chiba, is Tesla’s 10th — and largest — facility in Japan. The subsidiary on Friday invited media to preview the service hub which sells, maintains and provides other services for the four types of EVs that Tesla markets in Japan.
With a total floor space of approximately 2,800 square meters, Tesla Center Chiba Inage has a customer-meeting space and car maintenance facilities. By the end of the year, the company plans to install eight of its Supercharger quick-charging facilities, which enable EVs to run as far as 275 kilometers after charging for 15 minutes.
“The EV rate in Japan is low compared to other developed countries, but a wave is sure to come,” an official of Tesla’s Japanese arm said. “As a pioneer of EVs, we want to lead the way.”
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match
-
Consumer Affairs Agency orders Amway Japan to suspend operations
-
Households feeling the heat as price surge continues
-
Tires made with tomato, sugar cane hit the road as manufacturers eye environment
-
Honda to start testing self-driving electric cars
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
- Tokyo: Train station to get Harry Potter makeover
- Kei Komuro passes N.Y. bar exam on his 3rd attempt
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match