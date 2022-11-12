Tesla’s largest Japanese sales outlet opens in Chiba, near Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tesla EVs are seen at the firm’s new sales outlet in Inage Ward, Chiba

The Japanese arm of Tesla, a major U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer, opened a new sales outlet, Tesla Center Chiba Inage, on Saturday.

The outlet in Inage Ward, Chiba, is Tesla’s 10th — and largest — facility in Japan. The subsidiary on Friday invited media to preview the service hub which sells, maintains and provides other services for the four types of EVs that Tesla markets in Japan.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tesla’s latest Model Y EV is seen at the company’s new sales outlet in Inage Ward, Chiba

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tesla’s new sales outlet in Inage Ward, Chiba, the largest of the company’s facilities in Japan

With a total floor space of approximately 2,800 square meters, Tesla Center Chiba Inage has a customer-meeting space and car maintenance facilities. By the end of the year, the company plans to install eight of its Supercharger quick-charging facilities, which enable EVs to run as far as 275 kilometers after charging for 15 minutes.

“The EV rate in Japan is low compared to other developed countries, but a wave is sure to come,” an official of Tesla’s Japanese arm said. “As a pioneer of EVs, we want to lead the way.”