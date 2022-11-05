Multipurpose 48-story complex Tokyu Kabukicho Tower to open in April in Tokyo

Courtesy of Tokyu Corp.

Conceptual drawing of the completed Tokyu Kabukicho Tower

Tokyu Corp. plans to open Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, a large hotel and entertainment complex, on April 14, 2023, where the iconic cinema Shinjuku Milano Theater used to be located in the Kabukicho district of Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward.

According to the announcement, the complex will be 48-stories tall and have five underground levels. The top floors will belong to a hotel, the mid-level floors will have movie theaters and performance theaters, and the basement levels will house concert venues, which will stay open later.

Dubbed as one of the largest multipurpose complexes in Japan with theaters and a hotel, the approximately 225-meter-tall building is almost as tall as the Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, which is 238 meters tall, in Tokyo’s Minato Ward. The building’s exterior is said to be designed in the image of a fountain.

Tokyu hopes to make the building a new cultural hub. Stage performances, concerts and film festivals based on the popular Evangelion series are planned for the opening of the complex.