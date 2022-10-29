Zozotown store to open in Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A brick-and-mortar Zozotown store that operated for a limited time is seen at the Hankyu Umeda Main Store in Kita Ward, Osaka City, last November.

The operator of e-commerce clothing retailer Zozotown is to open a brick-and-mortar store in Tokyo.

Announcing the venture at a financial results press conference on Friday, Zozo Inc. President Kotaro Sawada said the opening date and other details would be announced early November.

The company updated its management strategy in May, adding the tagline “Delivering exciting ‘suitability.’”

“We’ll make the store a place where we offer ‘suitability’ based on our new strategy,” Sawada said.