Zozotown store to open in Tokyo
12:41 JST, October 29, 2022
The operator of e-commerce clothing retailer Zozotown is to open a brick-and-mortar store in Tokyo.
Announcing the venture at a financial results press conference on Friday, Zozo Inc. President Kotaro Sawada said the opening date and other details would be announced early November.
The company updated its management strategy in May, adding the tagline “Delivering exciting ‘suitability.’”
“We’ll make the store a place where we offer ‘suitability’ based on our new strategy,” Sawada said.
