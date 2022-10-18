KFC Japan to stop providing plastic spoons, forks at all 1,200 stores

Courtesy of Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan Ltd.

A wooden spoon to be introduced by Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan

Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan Ltd. will stop providing plastic spoons and forks in its Japan stores, gradually switching to wooden ones at all 1,200 locations by the end of April next year.

This change will reduce plastic use by about 80 tons a year, the company said Monday. It will consider replacing its other plastic products, such as straws, with alternatives made from eco-friendly materials in the future, it added.