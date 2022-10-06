ANA to pay winter bonuses for 1st time in 3 years

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

ANA aircraft

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — All Nippon Airways told its labor union on Wednesday of its plan to pay winter bonuses for the first time in three years.

The major Japanese airline will resume its winter bonus payments in response to a recovery in travel demand from a plunge due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and also in a bid to ease concerns among its workers over rising prices.

Specifically, the company plans to provide winter bonuses worth two months’ salary in fiscal 2022.

In fiscal 2019, ANA paid summer and winter bonuses each equivalent to two months’ salary.

Following the pandemic-induced deterioration in the business environment, the company halved the summer bonus payments to one month’s salary in fiscal 2020, skipped winter bonus payments in fiscal 2020 and paid no bonuses throughout fiscal 2021.

In the current fiscal year, the company paid summer bonuses worth one month’s salary.

The company also proposed providing special allowances worth up to one month’s salary that would be paid separately from summer and winter bonuses based on earnings results at the end of the fiscal year.