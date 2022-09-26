McDonald’s Japan to raise prices of burgers, other items

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A McDonald’s outlet is seen in Tokyo.

McDonald’s Company (Japan) Ltd. said Monday the firm will raise prices on about 60% of its menu items, including hamburgers, on Friday from ¥10 to ¥30 to counter factors including the rising costs of ingredients and distribution.

The price hikes will be the second increase this year.

The new price for a hamburger will be ¥150, up from ¥130, the company said. The price of a cheeseburger will be ¥180, up from ¥160. The price of McFry french fries will rise ¥10 for each size.