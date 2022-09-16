Apple fans in Japan queue to buy new iPhone 14
12:21 JST, September 16, 2022
Apple Inc’s latest phone line, iPhone 14, hit the shelves of the company’s stores and mobile phone shops nationwide on Friday.
Prices for the new offerings, which boast improved camera functionality and longer-lasting batteries, start from over ¥100,000 for the cheapest model.
About 30 people lined up in front of the Apple Omotesando outlet in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Friday, prior to the store’s 8 a.m. opening.
“I can’t wait to take photos with the high-quality camera,” said a 21-year-old Apple enthusiast waiting in the queue.
