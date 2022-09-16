Apple fans in Japan queue to buy new iPhone 14

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People line up in front of an Apple store in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Friday morning.

Apple Inc’s latest phone line, iPhone 14, hit the shelves of the company’s stores and mobile phone shops nationwide on Friday.

Prices for the new offerings, which boast improved camera functionality and longer-lasting batteries, start from over ¥100,000 for the cheapest model.

The deluxe iPhone 14 Pro Max

About 30 people lined up in front of the Apple Omotesando outlet in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Friday, prior to the store’s 8 a.m. opening.

“I can’t wait to take photos with the high-quality camera,” said a 21-year-old Apple enthusiast waiting in the queue.