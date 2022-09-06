Casual clothing operator Uniqlo opens VR shop using flagship store in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Uniqlo’s virtual store is seen on a smartphone.

Fast Retailing Co. has opened a virtual store that reproduces part of its Uniqlo Tokyo flagship store in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on the internet.

Fast Retailing Co., the operator of Uniqlo casual clothing store, plans to operate the virtual store until the end of October, according to the firm.

Using a 360-degree camera in the actual store, users can shop as if they were looking around the store via their smartphone or other device.

When users select a product, they can check the inventory status and other information. A total of 56 autumn and winter products are available online, including children’s clothing.

Some of the products are introduced with a video showing the story behind their development.

“We plan to further strengthen the integration of our real stores and online stores,” Takao Kuwahara, a senior executive officer, said at a press conference on Thursday.

The company also plans to open virtual New York, London and Paris flagship stores in the same manner, Kuwahara said.