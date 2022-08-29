Business travelers to get more telework spaces at Shinkansen stations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A JR Tokai private workspace at JR Tokyo station

Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) has announced that it will set up more private telework spaces for passengers at Tokaido Shinkansen stations, with 22 of them to be available across 10 stations by November.

JR Tokai hopes to grow passenger demand for the service by encouraging business travelers to make better use of their waiting time.

In December, JR Tokai set up two booths each at Tokyo, Nagoya, Kyoto and Shin-Osaka stations. The company decided to increase the number of booths due to a certain level of demand, with the occupancy rate reaching 70% at Nagoya station.

The booths will be installed at Shinagawa and Shin-Yokohama stations, where Nozomi trains stop, as well as Mishima, Shizuoka, Hamamatsu and Toyohashi stations.

The fee for using the workspace is ¥275 per 20 minutes, including tax. Free Wi-Fi and power outlets are available in the booths.

The railway accepts reservations via the online booking services Express Ride and Smart EX. It will consider expanding the scope of the service depending on the frequency of use.