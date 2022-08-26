Sony announces PlayStation 5 price hikes

Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

PlayStation 5

The prices of PlayStation 5 consoles will be going up around the world, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. announced Thursday.

The price increases reflect the rising cost of parts and currency fluctuations, among other factors, according to Sony.

PS5 prices will go up by ¥5,500 yen in Japan on Sep. 15.

The recommended retail price of the disc drive version will be ¥60,478, up by 10% from the current price of ¥54,978. The digital edition, which does not have a disc drive, will cost ¥49,478, up by 12.5% from the current price of ¥43,978.

The prices will also be raised in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Canada.