Hino reveals further data fraud
14:36 JST, August 22, 2022
Scandal-hit Hino Motors announced Monday that new cases of data fraud have been detected in the production of its flagship small truck, Hino Dutro.
Shipments of these vehicles will be suspended along with the firm’s medium and large trucks already revealed to have been involved in the fraud. Hino is now effectively unable to sell most of its vehicle models.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Restaurants, food companies try to hold prices steady even as costs rise
-
Shiga lab develops robots to perform dangerous tasks
-
Southeast Asia LCCs see business taking off
-
Google, Microsoft registered in Japan as foreign tech firms
-
Digital tech rushes forward / Battle rages over transparency in social media
JN ACCESS RANKING