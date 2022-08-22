Hino reveals further data fraud

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Headquarters of Hino Motors in Hino, Tokyo

Scandal-hit Hino Motors announced Monday that new cases of data fraud have been detected in the production of its flagship small truck, Hino Dutro.

Shipments of these vehicles will be suspended along with the firm’s medium and large trucks already revealed to have been involved in the fraud. Hino is now effectively unable to sell most of its vehicle models.