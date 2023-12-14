- GLOBAL
U.N. General Assembly Demands Gaza Ceasefire; Japan Votes Yes
10:55 JST, December 14, 2023
NEW YORK (Jiji Press) — The U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution demanding an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip in a strong demonstration of the international community’s call for an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
At an emergency special session, the nonbinding resolution was supported by 153 countries including Japan, France, China and Russia, while only 10 countries, including Israel and the United States, voted against it. Britain, Germany, Italy and 20 other countries abstained.
The resolution puts pressure on Israel, which continues its military operations in Gaza, and its backer, the United States.
Riyad Mansour, Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, hailed the overwhelming vote in favor of an immediate ceasefire.
The resolution, submitted by Egypt on behalf of Middle Eastern and Muslim countries, also demands the protection of civilians and the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza.
At a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday, a similar resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates was scrapped after it was vetoed by the United States.
