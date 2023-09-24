- GLOBAL
Solomon Islands PM Slams Japan for Fukushima Treated Water Release
15:25 JST, September 24, 2023
JAKARTA — The prime minister of the Solomon Islands criticized Japan for discharging treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Prime Minster Manasseh Sogavare said the Solomon Islands is appalled by Japan’s decision in a statement on Friday at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. He urged Japan to immediately stop discharging the treated water.
“If this nuclear waste [water] is safe, it should be stored in Japan,” he said at the meeting. “The fact that it is dumped into the ocean shows that it is not safe.”
His statement brought the country in line with China over its criticisms of the treated water issue. The Solomon Islands has also strengthened its ties with China in recent years.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s comprehensive report assessed Japan’s release as being “consistent with relevant international safety standards.”
