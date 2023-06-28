- GLOBAL
AUKUS Seeks Advanced Technology Partners
16:16 JST, June 28, 2023
WASHINGTON ― Hypersonic weapons and cybersecurity are among the advanced technology fields in which the Indo-Pacific security framework AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) is seeking to expand the number of countries with which it cooperates.
Kurt Campbell, coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs in the National Security Council, an advisory body to the U.S. president, told a think tank meeting in Washington on Monday, “We are in conversation with a variety of countries who are interested [in cooperation].”
Campbell said that allies and partner countries were counterparts in cooperation discussions, but he did not name specific countries, such as Japan.
Cooperation in the field of advanced technology is one of AUKUS’ major efforts. By strengthening cooperation in this area, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States are believed to be aiming to deter China, which is expanding its influence in the Indo-Pacific.
The three member countries are also moving forward with a plan to deploy nuclear-powered submarines in Australia. The deployment of nuclear submarines is not thought to be one of the areas in which the three countries are seeking the cooperation of additional partners.
