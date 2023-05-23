Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Proposes Peace Summit In July

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a press conference in Hiroshima on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed holding a “peace summit” in July to leaders attending the Group of Seven summit during his visit to Hiroshima, the Ukrainian presidential office announced Sunday.

Zelenskyy left Japan after finishing a series of summit sessions and other activities on Sunday. During a meeting earlier on the day, he reiterated the importance of a “10-point peace formula,” that demands the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and other issues, saying “as long as Russian invaders remain on our land, no one will sit down at the negotiating table with Russia.” He also said that the proposed peace summit would be “the summit of all those who … are determined to bring this war to an end.”

In a video speech recorded during his return flight, Zelenskyy reflected on his visits to Hiroshima and the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that “the world hears our position.” He also expressed his gratitude to the G7 leaders for expressing their continued support.