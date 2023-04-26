- GLOBAL
Ukrainian President Had ‘Long and Meaningful’ Call with China’s Xi Jinping
20:49 JST, April 26, 2023
KYIV, April 26 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had held a “long and meaningful” phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and hoped it would give impetus to relations with Beijing.
I had a long and meaningful phone call with…President Xi Jinping, he wrote on Twitter. “I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.”
He did not immediately give any other details.
