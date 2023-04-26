Home>WORLD>GLOBAL
  • GLOBAL

Ukrainian President Had ‘Long and Meaningful’ Call with China’s Xi Jinping

Reuters file photo
China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022.

Reuters

20:49 JST, April 26, 2023

KYIV, April 26 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had held a “long and meaningful” phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and hoped it would give impetus to relations with Beijing.

I had a long and meaningful phone call with…President Xi Jinping, he wrote on Twitter. “I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.”

He did not immediately give any other details.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING