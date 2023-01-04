Japan takes 2-year nonpermanent seat on U.N. security council

Reuters

The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the U.N. logo in the foreground in New York

NEW YORK(Jiji Press) — Japan vowed to contribute to global peace Tuesday after the country took a two-year nonpermanent seat on the U.N. Security Council for the 12th time on Sunday.

Japan will actively contribute to world peace and security, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Kimihiro Ishikane said at a flag installation ceremony for five new nonpermanent members of the Security Council.

The other four new nonpermanent members are Mozambique, Ecuador, Malta and Switzerland.

Japan also assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the Security Council. The country will strive to unite the voices of the Security Council, Ishikane said at a press conference, referring to the divide between the West and China and Russia.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is scheduled to preside over a U.N. ministerial meeting on the rule of law on Jan. 12.