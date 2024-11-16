Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits Ukraine; Plans to Discuss War Situation with Counterpart
16:09 JST, November 16, 2024
KYIV — Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya arrived in Ukraine to hold talks with his counterpart, the Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday morning. He is the first minister of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Cabinet to visit the country.
Iwaya was to hold talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to exchange opinions on various issues including North Korea’s dispatch of troops to Russia.
Iwaya arrived in Poland on Friday evening local time, then headed for Ukraine by land.
Before meeting Sybiha, he was expected to visit the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where many civilians were massacred.
Iwaya was also expected to speak with his counterpart about Japan’s policy to enhance cooperation regarding Ukraine’s national security, winterization assistance and aid for rebuilding and reconstruction.
His visit aims to show the Ishiba Cabinet’s stance of continuing efforts to aid the country.
Iwaya attended a ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru before heading to Ukraine.
