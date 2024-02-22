- Europe
Ukrainian Textbooks Burned in Occupied Territory; Schools Becoming ‘Russianized’
13:27 JST, February 22, 2024
LVIV, Ukraine — Russia’s policy of Russification in the occupied territories of eastern and southern Ukraine has extended to schools.
A female elementary school teacher, 59, who fled an occupied territory told The Yomiuri Shimbun about the reality of a school taken over by the Russian authorities.
Myroslava — a pseudonym — has been a teacher for about 40 years. In Warsaw, where she has taken refuge, she spoke to the paper on condition of anonymity out of concern for her eldest daughter, 39, who remains in an occupied territory.
On Feb. 24, 2022, the first day of its aggression, Russia took control of Myroslava’s town in the southern province of Kherson. Her classes continued online, but about two months later, she was called to the school for an “emergency meeting.” There she found the school surrounded by armed soldiers and a Russian flag flying over the building.
“We’ll make young patriots out of them,” declared a pro-Russian man calling himself the new principal, who previously worked at a local prison.
The principle instituted a Russian curriculum. He ordered the Russian national anthem to be sung every morning and classes to be conducted in Russian without reference to Ukraine. Textbooks and library books were burned. Teachers who rebelled and tried to leave were threatened with being forced to “walk through a minefield.”
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
-
India’s EV Market Expected to Accelerate; World Automakers Vie for Market Dominance
-
Ukraine Hopes to Attract Japanese Automakers
-
Palestinian Prime Minister Stresses 2-State Solution; Calls Gaza ‘Integral,’ Condemns ‘Genocide’
-
Sweden’s Submarine Fleet Ready to Set Off in Baltic Sea to Deter Russia
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Business Delegation, Chinese Premier Li Meet; Both Sides Tout Importance of Bilateral Economic Ties
- Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
- Japan’s Job Availability Ratio Rises for 2nd Straight Year
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks