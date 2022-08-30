Ukraine teachers set up shelters before face-to-face classes resumes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Teachers prepare a shelter ahead of the new school year in September, in Kyiv on Friday.

KYIV — Teachers at an elementary school in Kyiv are busy preparing a shelter ahead of the start of face-to-face classes in September, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

They gathered desks, chairs, whiteboards, sinks and bedding in the basement so that students can evacuate if there is an air raid during class.

Schools in Ukraine have been teaching remotely since the invasion began in February. The Ukrainian government plans to resume face-to-face classes in principle when the new school year starts in September, except in areas where fighting is intense. At the same time, it requires the schools to prepare shelters.