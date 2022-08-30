Ukraine teachers set up shelters before face-to-face classes resumes
10:39 JST, August 30, 2022
KYIV — Teachers at an elementary school in Kyiv are busy preparing a shelter ahead of the start of face-to-face classes in September, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.
They gathered desks, chairs, whiteboards, sinks and bedding in the basement so that students can evacuate if there is an air raid during class.
Schools in Ukraine have been teaching remotely since the invasion began in February. The Ukrainian government plans to resume face-to-face classes in principle when the new school year starts in September, except in areas where fighting is intense. At the same time, it requires the schools to prepare shelters.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yoon aims to avoid friction with Japan by settling requisitioned worker issue
-
China expands military presence under Belt and Road initiative
-
80,000 stranded in China’s Hawaii as city in virtual lockdown
-
Japan to pledge $5 bil. in aid for infrastructure development in Africa
-
Sri Lankan president: China cannot use southern port for military purposes
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Yoon aims to avoid friction with Japan by settling requisitioned worker issue
- Hanyu calls quad axel quest his ‘driving force’
- Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
- Figure skater Hanyu accumulates 680,000 registered users on YouTube channel
- Restaurants, food companies try to hold prices steady even as costs rise