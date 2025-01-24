Home>World>Asia-Pacific

Shenzhen Court Hands Death Penalty to Man for Murder of Japanese Boy

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A police car drives by the site of the fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old Japanese boy in Shenzhen, China, in September.

By Takahiro Suzuki / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondet

20:55 JST, January 24, 2025

SHENZHEN — A Chinese district court sentenced a man in his 40s to death for murder on Friday over the fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old Japanese boy last September in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Japan’s Foreign Ministry has reported. The attack, which occurred while the boy was walking to a Japanese school, caused significant concern within the Japanese community.

