40-Year-Old Chinese Man Indicted on Murder Charges in Deadly Attack on Japanese Student at International School
14:13 JST, December 29, 2024
Chinese authorities have indicted a Chinese man in his 40s, who was previously arrested on murder charges, in connection with the September killing of a 10-year-old Japanese boy who was on his way to a Japanese school in Shenzhen, China, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said at a press conference on Friday.
Iwaya did not disclose the date of the indictment nor the motive for the incident, stating that “Chinese authorities have informed us that there will be appropriate opportunities to explain the details during the judicial process.” He indicated that Japan would continue to maintain communication with the Chinese side regarding the matter.
