Ambassadors Call For More Japan-China Dialogue; Security, Youth Issues Discussed At Tokyo-Beijing Forum

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tokyo-Beijing Forum participants hold discussions on Thursday in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The 20th Tokyo-Beijing Forum released a joint statement on Thursday, stating that “serious efforts should be made to expand all forms of dialogue and promote exchanges between the peoples of the two countries” in light of the deteriorating public sentiment between Japan and China.

Organized by The Genron NPO and the China International Communications Group, the forum brings together experts and media representatives from Japan and China to discuss issues between the two countries. The 20th forum closed Thursday.

The joint statement emphasized “the urgent need for frequent and regular consultations between defense officials of Japan and China” because of the deteriorating security environment in East Asia. It also included the importance of boosting youth exchanges and improving the business environment.

A video message from Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi was played at Thursday’s plenary session, in which he stressed his desire to “further invigorate exchanges among the younger generation, who will be responsible for the future.”

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao mentioned historical issues between the two countries and the Taiwan issue and said, “We need to manage risks through dialogue and consultation.”

The forum was attended by about 100 people. Participants discussed the themes of “security” and “youth dialogue” in breakout sessions on the same day.