Poll: 87％ of Chinese Have Unfavorable View of Japan; Figure Up 24.8 Percentage Points From Last Year’s Survey

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

From left, The Japanese national flag, The Chinese national flag

About 87% of Chinese respondents said they have an unfavorable view of Japan, according to a recent public survey jointly conducted by Japanese and Chinese groups.

According to the 20th Japan-China Joint Public Opinion Poll conducted by The Genron NPO and China International Publishing Group, 87.7% of Chinese respondents said their view of Japan was “unfavorable” or “somewhat unfavorable.” The figure was up 24.8 percentage points from the survey conducted last year, marking the second highest since the survey was first done in 2005.

The highest figure was recorded in 2013, which was the year after the Japanese government nationalized the Senkaku Islands.

The survey was conducted from October to November among people aged 18 or older, with valid responses given by 1,000 people in Japan and 1,500 people in 10 cities in China.

Among the Japanese respondents, 89% said they have an “unfavorable” view of China, down 3.2 percentage points from the previous year.

A record 59.6% of Chinese respondents answered that Japan-China relations were “not important” or “somewhat not important,” up 40.5 percentage points from the previous year.

When asked about the main problems hindering the development of bilateral relations, with multiple answers allowed, 35.5% — the largest proportion of respondents — said the discharge of treated water into the ocean at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. The figure was up 29.7 percentage points from the previous survey.

When asked about the means of obtaining information about Japan, 75.2% of Chinese respondents said “Chinese news media.” Of them, 55.5%, or the largest group, said they used the “internet from a mobile device.”

There are many posts with anti-Japanese views on Chinese social media, which may have contributed to the worsening of sentiment toward Japan.