China Resumes Short-Term Visa Waiver for Japanese
10:22 JST, December 1, 2024
BEIJING (Jiji Press) — China on Saturday reinstated its short-term visa waiver for Japanese visitors after four years and eight months.
The maximum period of visa-free stay was also extended to 30 days from the previous 15 days. Expectations are running high for an increase in tourists and business travelers from Japan.
China had been halting its short-term visa exemptions to Japanese nationals since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan asked China to resume the waiver, but as Beijing showed reluctance, the issue was shelved.
However, the two countries agreed to expand human exchanges at a summit in Peru on Nov. 15 this year, followed by an announcement of the resumption by the Chinese Foreign Ministry a week later.
Following the announcement, a major Chinese travel booking website operator reported a surge in searches for flights from Japan to various Chinese destinations, showing hope for an increase in demand for Chinese tours from Japanese people.
But it is uncertain whether Japanese travelers to China will increase significantly, given mounting concerns after a string of mass attacks and detentions of foreigners on espionage-related allegations.
