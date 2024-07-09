Taiwan’s President Lai Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe in Post on X; Stresses Impact of Japan’s Late Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Legacy Abe
16:20 JST, July 9, 2024
TAIPEI — Taiwan President Lai Ching-te paid tribute to the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a video message posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, which marked two years after Abe was fatally shot.“Former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan was a great political leader,” said Lai.
“We were all deeply saddened by his passing and will continue to commemorate him and express our gratitude to him.”“We will never forget his sincere friendship,” Lai added in the one-minute 37-second video, speaking in Chinese with Japanese subtitles. Lai also stressed that Abe’s advocacy for a free and open Indo-Pacific and emphasis on peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait have had a deep and lasting impact on the international situation.
