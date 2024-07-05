Japan’s Lower House Vice-Speaker Banri Kaieda to Visit Beijing from July 22; NPC Talks Scheduled With Aim to Restart Japan-China Relations
14:39 JST, July 5, 2024
Banri Kaieda, vice speaker of the House of Representatives, will visit Beijing from July 22, it has been learned.
Kaieda is planning to hold talks with senior members of China’s National People’s Congress during the visit, with the aim to call for more active dialogue between lawmakers of both Japan and China, according to sources.
Kaieda will stay in China until July 26. Among the senior officials he is scheduled to meet is Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and third in line at the Chinese Communist Party.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and worsening bilateral relations, a legislature exchange committee between delegates from the House of Representatives and the NPC has not met since January 2020. Kaieda will propose resuming it.
Kaieda will be accompanied by members of the Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party. He is planning to visit Xian in Shaanxi Province as well.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
-
Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
-
Palestinian Diarist Says The War Has Taken Everything From Her; After Fleeing To Doha, She Feels Happy To Have Survived
-
China-North Korea Trade Recovering Post-Pandemic; May Increase Further With 75th Anniversary Of Bilateral Relations
-
Land mines Slow Rebuilding Work in War-torn Ukraine; 25％ of Land Has Been Deemed ‘Contaminated’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags