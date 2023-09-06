Japan Protests Against China’s New Map; Okinawa’s Senkaku Islands Labeled as ‘Diaoyu Islands’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A new Chinese map claims sovereignty over most parts of the South China Sea.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno criticized a new map released by the Chinese government in late August by saying, “We noticed an item based on China’s own claim about the Senkaku Islands.”

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Matsuno said Tokyo had complained to Beijing through a diplomatic channel and demanded the map’s immediate withdrawal.

According to the Foreign Ministry, China uses “Diaoyu Islands” — the Senkaku Islands’ Chinese name — on their maps as part of its effort to claim sovereignty over the islands.

About the Senkaku Islands, Matsuno said, “They are unquestionably our country’s own territory, both historically and under international law.” He then said, “We will respond calmly and decisively based on our policy of resolutely defending our territory, territorial waters and airspace.”