- TENNIS
Japan’s Tokito Oda Wins French Open Wheelchair Singles Title
20:11 JST, June 10, 2023
PARIS — Japan’s Tokito Oda won the wheelchair singles title at the French Open on Saturday.
According to the International Tennis Federation, Oda, 17, is the youngest-ever winner of a Grand Slam title, including wheelchair events.
