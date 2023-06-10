Home>SPORTS>TENNIS
Japan’s Tokito Oda Wins French Open Wheelchair Singles Title

AP Photo / Christophe Ena
Japan’s Tokito Oda plays a shot against Britain’s Alfie Hewett during the final match of the Men’s Wheelchair Singles French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Saturday.

By Kazunori Hirachi / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

20:11 JST, June 10, 2023

PARIS — Japan’s Tokito Oda won the wheelchair singles title at the French Open on Saturday.

According to the International Tennis Federation, Oda, 17, is the youngest-ever winner of a Grand Slam title, including wheelchair events.

