Makoto Hasebe, former Japan Soccer Team Captain, Announces Retirement
11:54 JST, April 18, 2024
Former Japan national team captain Makoto Hasebe, 40, announced his retirement from soccer at the end of this season. He is currently with the German Bundesliga team Frankfurt.
Hasebe served as captain of Japan in three World Cup tournaments, and for 81 games, the most in the country’s history.
He played 16 years in the top-level German Bundesliga.
