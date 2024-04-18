Makoto Hasebe, former Japan Soccer Team Captain, Announces Retirement

Jan-Philipp Strobel/dpa via AP

Frankfurt’s Makoto Hasebe challenge for the ball the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Former Japan national team captain Makoto Hasebe, 40, announced his retirement from soccer at the end of this season. He is currently with the German Bundesliga team Frankfurt.

Hasebe served as captain of Japan in three World Cup tournaments, and for 81 games, the most in the country’s history.

He played 16 years in the top-level German Bundesliga.