Harimoto, Hayata Secure Paris Olympics Berth in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles; Ranked 3rd in World
11:50 JST, May 7, 2024
Table tennis stars Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata, who have already qualified for the Paris Olympics in the singles and team events, will also be playing mixed doubles together, based on the latest world rankings announced Monday by the International Table Tennis Federation.
The pair of Harimoto and Hayata were ranked third in rankings, assuring them of a place in the Paris mixed doubles tournament.
Harimoto is currently ranked ninth in men’s singles, while Hayata is No. 5 among the women.
The Japanese pair of Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games. It was Japan’s first-ever gold in table tennis since the sport was added to the Olympic program in 1988.
