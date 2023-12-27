- Other Sports
Sponsors for 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo to Be Directly Secured; Organizers Seeking Transparency and Fairness
16:30 JST, December 27, 2023
The operating foundation for the 2025 World Athletics Championships to be held in Tokyo has drawn up plans for securing sponsors through public solicitation and bidding.
In the wake of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics corruption scandal, the foundation will find sponsors on its own rather than through advertising companies.
“As far as we know, there have been no such cases in which [major] events have adopted such a method [to find sponsors],” said Takashi Takeichi, secretary general of the foundation that held a board meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. “We will have to find our own way, but we intend to give priority to transparency and fairness.”
The financial plans approved on the day estimate that the 2025 World Athletics Championships will earn a total revenue of ¥15 billion, of which the target for sponsorships and donations is set at ¥3 billion. The foundation will start public solicitation for sponsorships in January. One company per sector will be selected through a bidding process.
The foundation is also seeking ¥8 billion in financial support from the Tokyo metropolitan government and the central government.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani to Sign $700 Million Deal with Los Angeles Dodgers, Smashing Records
-
Shohei Ohtani Agrees to Record $700 Million, 10-year Contract with Dodgers
-
Japan’s League One Rugby Interpreter Aims to Pass Along Charm of Import Players
-
Eddie Jones, Who Led Japan Rugby Team to Victory over South Africa, to Coach Blossoms Again
-
In First News Conference With Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani Dodges Questions on Tommy John Surgery
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo