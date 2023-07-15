- OTHER SPORTS
Inui Brings 1st Gold Medal to Japan in World Aquatics C’ships
21:02 JST, July 15, 2023
Yukiko Inui won the women’s solo technical routine final in Artistic Swimming at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships on Saturday, bringing Japan its first gold medal of the events.
The 32-year-old Inui achieved her second consecutive competition title at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall.
After her performance, Inui waved her hands and hugged her coach Masayo Imura in joy.
