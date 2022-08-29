Hokkaido Marathon returns after 2-year hiatus for Tokyo Olympic Games
12:45 JST, August 29, 2022
Runners start the Hokkaido Marathon at Odori Park in Sapporo on Sunday. The annual sports event that takes place in late summer was held for the first time in three years, and about 18,000 people participated in it. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to scheduling for the Tokyo Olympic Games, whose marathon and race walking events took place in Sapporo, and other reasons. To make the most of the Games experience, this year’s race traveled along a new course that included part of the route used for the Olympic marathon.
