Kamiji Wins Gold in Women’s Wheelchair Tennis

Reuters

Yui Kamiji of Japan celebrates after winning her match against Diede de Groot of Netherlands in the women’s wheelchair tennis singles event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

PARIS — Yui Kamiji earned the gold in the women’s wheelchair tennis singles event, after defeating Diede de Groot of the Netherlands 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.

Kamiji, with Manami Tanaka, won gold in the women’s wheelchair tennis doubles event on Thursday, defeating the Dutch duo of de Groot and Aniek van Koot, becoming the first Japanese pair to do so.