Yui Kamiji, Manami Tanaka Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Wheelchair Tennis Doubles at Paris Paralympics; Pair Beat Dutch Players
9:22 JST, September 6, 2024
PARIS — Japan’s Yui Kamiji and Manami Tanaka earned the gold medal in the women’s wheelchair tennis doubles final, defeating the Dutch pair, Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot, at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday. This is the first time Japan has won gold in this event. Kamiji had previously won a bronze medal with a different partner at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
