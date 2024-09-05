Japan Reaches Goalball Final at Paris Paralympics; Also Earns Slots In 2 Finals in Wheelchair Tennis

Photo by Masaki Furumaya / Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Left: Ayano Tsujiuchi is delighted after finishing third in the women’s 100-meter freestyle final for the visually impaired (S12) at the Paris Paralympic Games on Wednesday.

Right: Aira Kinoshita, 18, raises her arm after her bronze-medal finish in the women’s 200-meter individual medley final for the intellectually impaired at the Paris Paralympic Games on Wednesday.

PARIS — In para swimming at the Paris Paralympic Games on Wednesday, Ayano Tsujiuchi, 27, won the bronze medal in the women’s 100-meter freestyle final for the visually impaired (S12), and Aira Kinoshita, 18, took bronze in the women’s 200-meter individual medley final for the intellectually impaired.

Photo by Tosei Kisanuki / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Members of the Japanese men’s goalball team celebrate their victory in the semifinal at the Paris Paralympic Games on Wednesday.

In the men’s goalball semifinal, Japan beat China 13-5, guaranteeing it would win either gold or silver in goalball for the first time. Japan was to face Ukraine in the final on Thursday.

In wheelchair tennis, Yui Kamiji, 30, advanced to the women’s singles final by defeating an opponent from the Netherlands in full sets in the semifinal. In men’s doubles, Tokito Oda, 18, and Takuya Miki, 35, also advanced to the final by defeating a Spanish duo.

In the boccia mixed team events for athletes with cerebral palsy, Japan was to play in the bronze medal match after losing to Indonesia in the semifinal.