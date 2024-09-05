Japan Reaches Goalball Final at Paris Paralympics; Also Earns Slots In 2 Finals in Wheelchair Tennis
16:31 JST, September 5, 2024
PARIS — In para swimming at the Paris Paralympic Games on Wednesday, Ayano Tsujiuchi, 27, won the bronze medal in the women’s 100-meter freestyle final for the visually impaired (S12), and Aira Kinoshita, 18, took bronze in the women’s 200-meter individual medley final for the intellectually impaired.
In the men’s goalball semifinal, Japan beat China 13-5, guaranteeing it would win either gold or silver in goalball for the first time. Japan was to face Ukraine in the final on Thursday.
In wheelchair tennis, Yui Kamiji, 30, advanced to the women’s singles final by defeating an opponent from the Netherlands in full sets in the semifinal. In men’s doubles, Tokito Oda, 18, and Takuya Miki, 35, also advanced to the final by defeating a Spanish duo.
In the boccia mixed team events for athletes with cerebral palsy, Japan was to play in the bronze medal match after losing to Indonesia in the semifinal.
