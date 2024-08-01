Japan Women’s Soccer Defeats Nigeria in Final Group Match; Nadeshiko Advances to Quarterfinals
2:55 JST, August 1, 2024
PARIS – Japan defeated Nigeria 3-1 in the final match for Group C of women’s soccer at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. The Nadeshiko players won two games and lost one game in the group stage and now advances to the quarterfinals.
Nadeshiko lost to Spain in their first group match on July 25 but won their second group match against Brazil on Sunday in a come-from-behind victory.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
-
Japan Olympic Athletes Gather for Official Launch Ceremony; Later Attend Send-Off Party with 6,000 Fans
-
Struggling Yokohama F Marinos Sack Harry Kewell
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery