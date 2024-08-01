Japan Women’s Soccer Defeats Nigeria in Final Group Match; Nadeshiko Advances to Quarterfinals

Reuters

Maika Hamano scores Japan’s first goal during the football women’s Group C match against Nigeria at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

PARIS – Japan defeated Nigeria 3-1 in the final match for Group C of women’s soccer at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. The Nadeshiko players won two games and lost one game in the group stage and now advances to the quarterfinals.

Nadeshiko lost to Spain in their first group match on July 25 but won their second group match against Brazil on Sunday in a come-from-behind victory.