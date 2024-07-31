Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games

REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Paris 2024 Olympics – Volleyball – Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool C – Japan vs Argentina – South Paris Arena 1, Paris, France – July 31, 2024. Tomohiro Yamamoto of Japan, Taishi Onodera of Japan, Yuki Ishikawa of Japan and Yuji Nishida of Japan during the match.

Japan beat Argentina 3-1 in an Olympic men′s volleyball preliminary round Pool C match at the South Paris Arena on Wednesday.

In the men’s volleyball first round match on Saturday, Japan lost to Germany 3-2 in five full sets. Wednesday’s results brought Japan a win and a loss at the Paris Olympics.