With Improved Water Quality in Seine River, Olympic Triathlon Races Finally Go Ahead; Japan to be Represented by Takahashi, Nener, Odakura
17:10 JST, July 31, 2024
The water quality in the Seine River has improved enough for the Olympic triathlon races to finally take place on Wednesday, the organizers said, with the waterway being used for the swimming portion of the competition.
The women’s individual event started at 8 a.m., with the men’s competition to follow at 10:45 a.m.
Swimming practice in the river was canceled on Sunday and Monday due to deteriorating water quality following rainfall. The men’s individual event, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been moved to Wednesday.
Japan will be represented by Yuko Takahashi in the women’s race and Kenji Nener and Makoto Odakura in the men’s race. Nener finished seventh in the world championship series held in Yokohama on May 11, the best result among Japanese triathletes.
